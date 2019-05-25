45-Year-Old Farmer Balu Meena Commits Suicide In Rajasthan

All India | | Updated: May 25, 2019 14:24 IST
Balu Meena allegedly hanged himself on Friday night. (Representational)


Jaipur: 

A 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said Saturday.

The farmer's family members said he was debt-ridden and that might have led him to take the extreme step, they said.

The farmer, Balu Meena, was found hanging in a room of his house. His nephew found him hanging on Saturday morning and informed the police and other family members, they added.

According to the family members, Balu Meena was under debt, which could be a possible reason for his suicide, Station House Officer (SHO)of Duni Police Station Naresh Kanwar said.

Balu Meena allegedly hanged himself on Friday night but it is yet not clear whether it was an agriculture-related debt, he said.

The body was shifted to the district hospital for post-mortem, the SHO added. 

