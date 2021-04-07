400th Birth Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur: PM Modi To Chair Meet

Guru Tegh Bahadur birth anniversary celebrations: High level panel chaired by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high level meeting to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, on Thursday via video conference. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the meeting.

The meeting with discuss the year-long events, planned to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The committee was constituted by the Union Government on October 24 last year to approve policies, plans and programmes related to the commemoration of the 400th birth anniversary of the Sikh guru. The committee has 70 members with the Prime Minister Modi as the chairman.