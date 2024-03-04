'40 Crore People Of Country Are My Family': PM Modi Hits Back At Opposition

He further said his "life is like an open book. People of the country know about it.

Hitting back at the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said "Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar," saying all of India was his family and that his life was like an "open book." Reiterating his commitment for the people of the country, he said he had left home at a young age with the dream of serving the people.

Addressing a well-attended public rally in this district, the PM also said his he had dedicated himself to public welfare as a "sevak".

Contending that the opposition said he had no family, the PM said "140 crore people of this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivar,"(My India is my family)." .

He further said his "life is like an open book. People of the country know about it." "When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I will live for the countrymen," he said.

Further, attacking "dynasty parties," in the country, he said said they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character.

"The face of dynasty parties may be different but they have a similar character--jhoot and loot (lies and loot)," he charged.

PM Modi further said that while "TRS became BRS," it did not change anything, apparently for Telangana. Now the Congress has succeeded the regional party in the ruling saddle, but "nothing is going to happen," he claimed.

He alleged BRS did 'scams' like the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project during its tenure and charged the ruling Congress with "sitting on files instead of taking action." The K Chandrasekhar Rao-founded Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), which ruled the state for about decade till late 2023, was later rechristened as Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

At the rally, the PM listed out several developmental works undertaken in the past 15 days in the country and said this was to further strengthen 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to 'Viksit Bharat.' He also recalled he had detailed discussions with all his ministers and top officials in New Delhi on Sunday about an action plan for a developed India.

PM Modi further underlined his party's welfare of Adivasis and said highest priority was being accorded in this connection.

The "dynasty parties" could not stand the work his government was doing for the welfare of Adivasis.

The "Samakka-Sarakka" central tribal university to be established in the state was a proof of his government's priority for Adivasi welfare, he added.

Further "Modi's Guarantee" of development was now being discussed across the country and the implementation of various initiatives prove that "there is a guarantee that Modi's guarantee will be fulfilled," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)