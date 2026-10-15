40,000 Displaced People A Financial Challenge In Mizoram: Chief Minister

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said today that the state is hosting around 40,000 displaced people from Myanmar, Manipur and Bangladesh, describing their presence as a significant financial and humanitarian challenge for the state.

Speaking to reporters, Lalduhoma said the displaced population fluctuates depending on the situation across the borders. Some return home even as others arrive.

"Since India is not a signatory to the Refugee Protocol, we do not officially call them refugees. We call them displaced people," the Chief Minister said.

Thousands of people from Myanmar, along with several thousand from Manipur and Bangladesh, have currently taken shelter in Mizoram. The state government has identified them through a biometric identification system and is providing food, shelter and, to some extent, education for their children.

Lalduhoma said their long-term stay will depend on the geopolitical situation. But till they are able to return home, "we have to live with them," he said

While permanent citizenship is not given to them, the humanitarian situation makes it difficult to deny entry to them," he said.

On border fencing, the Chief Minister said political parties and non-governmental organisations in Mizoram oppose the move because the Mizo people share ethnic and cultural ties across India, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He said the Mizo community had been divided across three countries during British rule and many continued to hope for unity under a common administrative umbrella.

Lalduhoma also spoke about the financial challenges inherited by his government from the previous ministry. He said the government had adopted austerity measures, including reducing facilities for ministers, legislators and officials, to clear outstanding committed liabilities.

According to the Chief Minister, only a few liabilities remain, and the government expects to clear them by the end of this year.

He further said Mizoram had not received the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) support extended to some neighbouring states affected by hostile elements, arguing that Mizoram's peaceful situation had worked against its eligibility for the assistance.

Despite this, Lalduhoma said the state was receiving cooperation from the Central government in addressing its concerns.

(With Inputs from Nakul Rabha in Aizawl )