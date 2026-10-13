Mizoram Wants To Be India's Christmas Tourism Destination: State Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar

Mizoram has seen a significant rise in tourist arrivals since the inauguration of the railway line connecting the state capital, Aizawl, last September, the state's Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar told NDTV on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Mizoram Travel Fest 2026.

Describing Mizoram as one of the most peaceful states in the country, Hmar invited tourists to explore its lush green landscapes, hills, valleys, waterfalls, rivers, rich cultural heritage, and the warm hospitality of the Mizo people.

The minister said Mizoram was a late starter in tourism but now aims to position itself as a unique destination for culture, adventure, and nature tourism.

He described Mizoram as a largely unexplored destination and said the government was focusing on community-based tourism to ensure that local people directly benefit from tourism-related activities.

Hmar said the state government was encouraging villagers to establish and operate homestays rather than allowing the government to run tourism businesses directly. As part of a pilot initiative, the government is providing grants of Rs 5 lakh each to 199 families to set up homestays. If the initiative proves successful and sustainable, the programme will be expanded, he added.

The minister also highlighted Mizoram's ambition to emerge as India's next winter and Christmas tourism destination. He said that the state organises a series of cultural events during the Christmas season, beginning December 15, including musical performances, Christmas carols, parades and traditional celebrations.

From the capital city of Aizawl to remote villages, Christmas is celebrated with community feasts, decorated streets, and churches illuminated with festive lights, creating a distinctive cultural experience for visitors. Hmar urged tourists to experience the state's authentic Mizo cuisine, traditional feasts, and community celebrations, particularly in remote villages where local food traditions remain deeply rooted in the culture.

He said Mizoram aims to attract domestic and international tourists who traditionally travel to destinations such as Goa, Pattaya, and Bali during the winter holidays.

The state government hopes to establish Mizoram as an alternative destination for Christmas celebrations and winter vacations by promoting its natural beauty, cultural traditions, and community-driven tourism initiatives.