Army Man, Returning Home On Vacation, Beaten To Death In Mizoram Road Rage

A 29-year-old Army man, who was travelling home on vacation, has been allegedly beaten to death in an incident of road rage in Mizoram's Kolasib.

The incident took place on September 20 when Zakaria Lalhriattluanga, who was serving in the Assam Regiment and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was travelling with his friend in his truck from the Lengpui airport to his village in New Builum.

They then got into a "minor" traffic dispute with a group of youths who were returning after picnic from Kawnpui on National Highway-306 between Bualpui and Thingdawl, the police said.

The argument then escalated into a fight and they were thrashed.

Zakaria died at the spot, while his friend, John Laltanpuia, who was driving the truck, sustained minor injuries, the police said.

Eight people, including two minors, have been arrested.

An Argument Over Truck Driving On Wrong Side

Zakaria Lalhriattluanga's mother, Lalthazovi, said that her son and his friend had stopped at the house of another friend at Bualpui for tea while travelling to their village on September 20 evening.

After leaving the village, they reportedly encountered a truck coming from the opposite side, which was running on the wrong side of the road due to poor road conditions, she told the news agency PTI.

Witnesses said that John confronted the truck driver and asked him to wait. At this moment, around 20 youths belonging to a hockey team from Kawnpui town, located a few kilometres from Bualpui, arrived in a pick-up truck.

The youths, believed to be drunk, were returning home after victory celebrations from a picnic resort near Thingdawl.

While John was confronting the truck driver, the youths allegedly got down from their vehicle and pulled him out of his vehicle and beat him, witnesses said.

Zakaria was also attacked when he tried to intervene.

Their friend, Lalchawiliana, who rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, was also allegedly assaulted.

A Last Call With Mother

Zakaria's mother said that she had spoken to Zakaria over the phone just before the incident and he told her that they will reach home at around 6:30 pm.

"When he did not arrive in time, we called him again, and he told us that the poor road conditions had delayed them. Shortly afterwards, Lalchawiliana informed us about the incident to our utter shock," Lalthazovi said.

"We cannot understand how a person who lived far away to defend his country and was returning home to spend time with his family could suffer such a fate in the hands of miscreants before even reaching home," she said.

"We appeal to the authorities to ensure that those responsible are identified and given stringent punishment. We want justice for Zakaria," Lalthazovi added.

She said he joined the Assam Regiment in 2017 and was posted in Srinagar.

She said that he was the second youngest of five siblings and had been shouldering the responsibility of supporting the family.

The 60-year-old said that she and her 80-year-old husband, VL Duailova, a former pastor, are no longer able to earn a livelihood due to their advanced age.

Zakaria's younger brother, Stephen Lalrinngheta, works as a daily labourer to support the family, while his elder brothers and a sister have separated from their parents and run their own families.

"Zakaria was the sole breadwinner of our family. He was our everything as we can no longer earn a living since we are old. He had also taken loans to build our house. His death has left us devastated," Lalthazovi told the news agency PTI.