4-Year-Old Tigress Found Dead In Maharashtra Forest

A four-year-old tigress was found dead in a nursery in the forests of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The carcass of the big cat was found at Social Forestry Nursery in Kalamna, under Ballarpur forest range of Chandrapur circle, the official said.

As per a release issued by the range forest officer of Ballarpur, a local forest guard patrolling in the area found the carcass in compartment no-572 near Kukuderanji bushes.

The big cat's organs were intact and she was four years old, said veterinary officer Dr Kundan Podchelwar from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), Chandrapur.

The carcass has been shifted to a transit treatment centre and the cause of death will be known once the autopsy is completed, the official release stated.

