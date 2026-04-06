4-Year-Old Tied Up, Thrashed By Ex-Armyman For Plucking Guava From His Garden

“Uncle, please save me,” cried a four-year-old girl as she was allegedly tied up and beaten inside a house in Himachal Pradesh's Una district. The child was reportedly punished after she plucked a guava from a tree, an act that led the house owner to restrain her hands and legs with a rope and assault her.

The incident came to light after a video linked to the case surfaced on social media, prompting police action.

The house owner, an ex-Army man, allegedly caught the child and tied her hands and legs with a rope inside his house. The child was then beaten. During the incident, she was heard crying for help and repeatedly saying, “Uncle, mujhe bacha lo (Uncle, save me).”

After some villagers came to know about the matter, they reached the spot and rescued the child.

A video recorded during the rescue was later shared on social media. The clip spread widely and led to criticism of the accused, following which the district administration and police took note of the incident.

Police teams from Una reached the village. In an official statement, district police said steps were taken after the video surfaced and a complaint was received through the emergency helpline 112.

On Sunday, police officials reached the spot and ensured that the child was taken for medical examination.

Based on the initial investigation, the accused was detained. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigation is underway.