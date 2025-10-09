4-Year-Old Killed As Pickup Truck Rams Into Motorcycle, 2 Injured: Cops

A four-year-old child was killed, while his aunt and brother sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided head on with a speeding pickup vehicle on the Paniyara-Partawal road here on Thursday, police said.

The child, identified as Shamad (4), was travelling with his aunt, Kamarjahan (30), and 18-year-old brother, Akram, residents of Bharampur village.

"The incident occurred near Mahadeva Chowk when the three were returning home. A speeding pickup coming from the opposite direction hit their bike. All three sustained serious injuries in the collision. They were rushed to the Community Health Center in Paratawal, where doctors declared Shamad dead on arrival," said Station House Officer Ramanuj Yadav.

"Due to their critical condition, Kamarjahan and Akram were given first aid and then referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College for advanced treatment," he added.

Police have seized the pickup truck involved in the accident. Further investigations are underway.

