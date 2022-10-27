4 Women And A Child Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accident In UP's Prayagraj

Five people were killed and five injured when their vehicle met with an accident in Prayagraj today

Four women and a child were killed and five people were injured when their vehicle hit a pole and overturned on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district this morning, police said.

The victims were on their way to Vindhyachal for a 'mundan' ritual of a child when the incident occurred a taround 5:45 am, Circle Officer Sudhir Kumar said.

While five people were killed on the spot, five others were taken to a hospital nearby, he said.

Those who died have been identified as Rekha Devi, 45, Krishna Devi, 70, Savita, 36, Rekha, 32, and Ojas, one-and-a-half-years old.

Expressing grief over the accident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of those who died.

He also directed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)