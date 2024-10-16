4 Thrash Tribal Man With Belts In Madhya Pradesh, Case Filed: Police

Purported videos of the brutality have also surfaced on social media. (Representational)

A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly assaulting a tribal man with belts in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Purported videos of the brutality have also surfaced on social media.

Chhatarpur's Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh said a resident of Tapariyan village was on Tuesday beaten by four acquaintances over past enmity.

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 296 (obscene act) and 115 (2) (causing hurt to any person) besides the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, more common as SC/ST Act.

Vikram Singh said the accused will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, some purported clips of the incident surfaced on social media in which a man is being hit with belts. The assaulters also tell him to remove his clothes. Later, the persons remove his pants and unbutton his shirt, show the purported clips.

