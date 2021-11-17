4 Terrorists Killed In 2 Separate Encounters With Security Forces In J&K

The encounters are underway in Pombai and Gopalpora villages (Representational)

Four terrorists were killed during two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir today, police said. The encounters between terrorists and security forces are underway in Pombai and Gopalpora villages in south Kashmir.

According to police, commander of terror group Resistance Front (TRF) Afaq Sikander was among the two terrorists killed.

This comes amid a controversy over Monday's Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar wherein the family members of two civilians killed during the operation contested police's charge that they were "terror associates".

Family members of 24-year-old Amir Magray - who was killed in the encounter and declared as “hybrid terrorist” by the police have also contested their claim.They alleged that he was killed in a staged encounter.

The families have been demanding their bodies for the last rites. The police, however, said that the bodies cannot he handed over to families because of the law-and-order situation. Police said all the four bodies were buried in Handwara area of north Kashmir, 100 km from Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, a major tragedy was averted with the arrest of two terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from whom two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The associates have been identified as Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.