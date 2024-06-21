4 Students On Picnic Drown In Maharashtra Reservoir

All the students were from Rizvi College in Mumbai's Bandra.

A college picnic turned into tragedy when four students drowned while bathing in a river in Maharashtra today. All the students were from Rizvi College in Mumbai's Bandra and were a part of the National Cadet Corps.

One of the students was drowning when three others jumped into the water to save him. But, they also drowned. Those who died have been identified as Eklavya Singh (18), Ishant Yadav (19), Aakash Dharmdas (26) and Ranath Mahdu Banda (18). The families of the victims have been informed.

Thirty-seven students had gone to Sai Dam near Pokharwadi in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district. The accident occurred around 3 pm.

With the help of the rescue team, the bodies were taken out of the water and sent to the rural hospital. Visuals from the spot showed divers retrieving the bodies of the victims from the water reservoir.