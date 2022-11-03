4 People Including 2 Cops Arrested For Robbing Youths Of Over Rs 30 Lakh In Kolkata

The 2 policemen and the civic volunteer were arrested from the police station itself. (Representational)

Four people including two policemen and a civic volunteer were on Thursday arrested from Kolkata's Ekbalpore area for their alleged involvement in a case of looting two youths of over Rs 30 lakh, a senior officer said.

The arrests were made after the youths lodged a complaint alleging that they were looted by the group of four people when they were taking the money from their company office to a bank on Wednesday, he said.

"They were stopped by two persons who claimed themselves to be policemen. The youths were taken to a nearby hotel where they were beaten up by them and their associates including one civic volunteer and another person before their money was snatched away," the police officer said.

The entire matter came to light after the manager of the company, for which the two youths are working, came to the police station after getting a call from there.

The two policemen and the civic volunteer were arrested from the police station itself. The fourth man was picked up later.

"We are probing into the matter and necessary actions will be taken against the culprits," the police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)