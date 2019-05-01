4 Of Sikh Family Killed In US Home; 'Not Hate Crime,' Says Sushma Swaraj

Sikh Family Murder In US: A probe has been initiated into the incident. (Representational)

Four members of a Sikh family, including three women, were shot dead at their home in Cincinnati in US on Sunday. One of them was an "Indian national on a visit to the US while others were persons of Indian origin", External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted. It was "not a hate crime", she said.

The victims have been identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, 59, his wife, Paramjit Kaur, 62, their daughter, Shalinder Kaur, 39, and his sister-in-law, Amarjit Kaur, 58.

Indian Ambassador in United States @IndianEmbassyUS has informed me about the killing of four persons in Cincinnati on Sunday evening. One of them was an Indian national on a visit to US while others were persons of Indian origin. /1 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 30, 2019

The matter is under investigation by the Police but it is not a hate crime. Our Consul General in New York is coordinating with the concerned authorities and will keep me informed me on this. @IndiainNewYork /2 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 30, 2019

They were found dead at their home in West Chester apartment complex in Cincinnati's Lakefront on Sunday evening. All four of them died of "apparent gunshot wounds," West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog told reporters.

A family member called 911 after he found the bodies at the apartment, Mr Herzog said. "My wife and three other family members were on the ground and bleeding... they're bleeding from the head," a man said on the 911 call released by the police. "No one's talking, no one's talking," he shouted.

At least one of the victims was preparing food when they died, the police said. By the time the cops arrived at the apartment, the unattended dish was on fire, police said.

The killer is on the run and has not been traced yet.

The Indian Consulate in New York on its official Twitter account said the officials were in "constant touch" with the West Chester Township Police and the family.

We have just had a conference call with West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog & other detectives on the case. We are working closely with the Police & family.@SushmaSwaraj@IndianEmbassyUShttps://t.co/OxO1Znz5u3 — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) April 30, 2019

Yes @BobLancia very tragic. Our condolences to the bereaved family. We are in constant touch with the Police and family. We are confident about the culprit being brought to book. https://t.co/5YlYaDyjtd — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) May 1, 2019

"We are confident about the culprit being brought to book," the Indian Consulate assured in one of the tweets.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

