4 Named In FIR After 2 Men Stripped, Paraded In Punjab Over Theft Allegations

The police have registered an FIR and initiated legal action in an assault case in Punjab's Jhorar village after videos of the incident went viral, triggering widespread outrage.

The incident occured in Jhorar village near Malout in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district, where two young men were allegedly tied with ropes, brutally assaulted, and paraded through the village over suspicions of mobile phone theft.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, raising serious concerns over mob justice.

According to initial reports, the victims were accused of snatching a mobile phone from migrant labourers. Acting on this suspicion, a group of villagers allegedly picked them up from their homes, tied them, and subjected them to severe physical assault.

The situation escalated further when the victims were reportedly stripped and publicly paraded across the village.

Taking serious note of the matter, police have registered FIR No. 87 dated 07.07.2026 at Sadar Malout Police Station under Sections 332(c), 115(2), 126(2), 352(2), 191(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the SC/ST Act, 1989.

SP (D) Manpreet said four individuals have been named in the case, while seven unidentified persons have also been booked. Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and assured strict legal action against all those involved.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has also taken cognisance of the incident and sought a report from district authorities.