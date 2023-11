4 Men Linked To Aligarh Module Of ISIS Arrested, Says UP Anti-Terror Squad

The police said the accused were trying to connect new people with ISIS.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four people allegedly linked to the Aligarh module of ISIS, it said on Saturday.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Rakib Imam Ansari, a 29-year-old BTech and MTech graduate from Aligarh Muslim University from Aligarh on Friday, it said in a release.

The ATS arrested Naved Siddiqui (23), who was pursuing BSc from Aligarh Muslim University; Mohd Noman (27), a BA (Honours) from the university; and 23-year-old Mohd Nazim, a graduate, from Sambhal on Saturday.

Banned ISIS literature, mobile phones and pen drives were seized from the accused, the ATS added.

The accused were allegedly linked to the banned terror outfit ISIS and working to overthrow the elected government through "violent terror jihad" and establish 'Sharia'. The accused were distributing ISIS-related literature for the purpose among like-minded people and associating them with the terror group, the release stated.

They were mentally and physically preparing people for "terror jihad" through online platforms and planned to carry out a major action in the state and the country, it added.

The four accused came in contact with each other during meetings of the Students of Aligarh Muslim University - a students' union - and were trying to connect new people with ISIS under its garb.

Earlier this month, Additional Director General of Police (ATS) Mohit Aggarwal said the unit had received a tip-off that some radicalised people, influenced by ISIS, were involved in anti-national activities and forming a jihadi group of like-minded people on the directives of their handlers.

They were planning to carry out a major attack in Uttar Pradesh, he had said.

The police later arrested Abdullah Arsalan, Maaz bin Tariq and Waziudin, who were also allegedly linked to ISIS. Information about the four accused arrested on Friday and Saturday was received while interrogating the trio.

Action is being taken against the four arrested accused after presenting them in court, the release stated.

