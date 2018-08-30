4 Members Of A Family Found Dead Near Gurgaon

The bodies found in a home in Pataudi, Gurgaon, have been sent for post-mortem.

Four members of a family were found dead at a house in Pataudi, 50 km from Gurgaon on Wednesday.

While 25-year-old Manish and his 62-year-old mother Phoolwati were found in a pool of blood, Manish's wife Pinki, 24, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in their home in Brijpura.

Their one-year-old daughter was severely wounded and died in the hospital the same day, the police said. Their son, 2 year-old Akshay was reportedly in school when the killings took place.

A neighbour informed about the murders to the Sarpanch around 7:45 pm who escalated the matter to the police.

The police noticed some cuts on Pinki's wrist and say they are investigating if Pinki murdered the three before committing suicide or if someone entered their house and killed them.

For now, a case has been registered against unknown person/s and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Kuldeep, a family relative, said, "When he came, there was police and a lot of people had gathered. Police did not allow us to enter inside."

"It's a case of murder," he added.



