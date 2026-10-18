4 Killed After Part Of Chimney Collapses At Power Plant In Bengal's Asansol

A portion of an under-construction chimney at a power plant in West Bengal's Asansol collapsed on Saturday evening, killing four people.

Officials said construction was underway at Shyam SEL And Power Limited in the Jamuria neighbourhood of the city, and several people were working when the accident occurred.

Jamuria MLA Bijan Mukherjee said four people got trapped and were pulled out. While three were already dead, one was rushed to a hospital and placed on ventilator support, but did not survive.

"As for the rest, the moment they saw the structure collapsing, they managed to get out. But for those four... call it fate or whatever you will that they died on Saptami (seventh day) of the Durga Puja. It is a very tragic incident. We tried our best to rescue everyone, but couldn't save our four brothers," he said.

Asked whether there had been negligence, the MLA said, "I wouldn't call it that. Shyam SEL is a reputed company and the workers are well-trained and have been doing this for a very long time. It was freshly laid concrete. Somewhere, somehow, an issue arose."

He said safety gear was also used and an inquiry would be conducted to find out what caused the accident.

