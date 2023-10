4 Killed, 2 Injured In Multi-Truck Accident On Haryana Highway

An FIR has been registered at the Rojka Meo police station. (Representational)

Four people died and two were injured when a truck rammed two canter trucks and triggered a collision between a few vehicles on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway here on Saturday, police said.

After the collision with the canters, the truck overturned and fell off a flyover. Two other vehicles also rammed into them, they said.

The drivers of the canters, the owner of one and the truck driver were killed in the incident while drivers of two other vehicles were critically injured, police said.

An FIR has been registered at the Rojka Meo police station, they added.

Those who have died were identified as Uday Chad (42) of Narhera village, Prem Chand (34) and Mahender (28) of Alwar and Sunil (31) of Aligharh.

According to the police, the incident took place near Jhirna Ghati on the expressway.

