Speeding Car Drags Haryana Traffic Cop On Bonnet For Over Half A Km

The jeep driver refused to stop at the police checkpoint (Representational)

A traffic constable was dragged for over half a kilometre on the bonnet of a jeep as the driver refused to stop at a checkpoint, the police said Tuesday. The driver tried to hit and run past the cop which prompted the constable to jump on the vehicle's bonnet to save his life, they said.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Constable Sanjiv Kumar was on duty at a police check post on a highway in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Subhash Chander said today.

Mr Kumar had signalled a Bolero jeep to stop but its driver, who was accompanied by two others, ignored it and tried to run past the constable, who had to jump onto the jeep's bonnet to save himself.

The jeep driver refused to stop and continued to drive. He even speeded up in an attempt to throw off Sanjiv Kumar who was forced to cling on to the bonnet for his life, the DySP said.

The vehicle was eventually forced to stop by other policemen, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Gulab Singh, who chased the vehicle for over half a kilometre, he said.

The driver could have very well killed the constable, the Dy SP said, adding that the incident was filmed on camera by the cops.

As the jeep was finally forced to stop, Sanjiv Kumar fell to the ground and suffered some injuries, he added.

The jeep's driver, identified as Nurdeep alias Lovepreet, and his two accomplices have been arrested, the DySP said.

The driver has been charged for an attempt to murder and other offences, he added.