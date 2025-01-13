2 Dead As Bolero Jumps Divider And Crushes Cab, Drunk Driving Suspected

Two people were killed and another critically injured when a Bolero SUV jumped the divider on the Delhi-Noida link road and hit a car coming from the other side before crushing a cab.

The accident took place late on Saturday night. According to reports, Suman Dhoopra (63) and her husband Sanjiv Dhoopra (67) were returning from a family function in Noida and had booked a BluSmart cab driven by Arjun Solanki (32).

On the Noida Link road, a speeding Bolero SUV coming from the side of Akshardham Temple lost control, jumped the divider and entered the parallel lane. It first hit a Baleno car before landing on the cab. One side of the cab was completely crushed. Visuals showed several people moving the Bolero SUV to rescue the cab's passengers. Suman Dhoopra, Sanjiv Dhoopra and Arjun Solanki were rushed to a hospital. Suman and Arjun were declared dead and Sanjiv's condition is critical.

The Bolero driver fled the spot after the accident. Reports said alcohol bottles were found in the SUV. An FIR has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station and police are looking for the accused.

According to reports, the cab driver Arjun Solanki was the sole breadwinner of his family and lived with his parents, wife and two children in Greater Noida. His cousin Yogesh said, "The Bolero driver was drunk and the SUV crushed his cab. He was going to drop off passengers."