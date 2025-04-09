How Haryana's New Highway Connecting Ambala To Panchkula Can Help Travellers

Travelling to Himachal Pradesh or Chandigarh will soon be easier. On Monday, April 7, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij announced that steps are being taken to enhance direct connectivity between Ambala and Panchkula. As per the announcement, a four or six-lane national highway will be constructed from Baldev Nagar in Ambala to Khatoli village near Panchkula, significantly reducing travel time. Additionally, Anil Vij revealed that a four-lane highway is already under development on the Ambala – Saha road, near Ambala's upcoming domestic airport. This road will link Indira Chowk to GT Road, close to Jaggi City Centre.

In his press statement, Anil Vij mentioned that he had earlier proposed the Ambala–Panchkula highway project to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Union Minister responded positively and displayed urgency in establishing direct connectivity between Baldev Nagar (NH-44) and Panchkula (NH-344) near Khatauli village. To implement the plan, Nitin Gadkari sent a proposal to the central government, recommending the upgradation of the existing NH-72 from Baldev Nagar to Handsera. He also advocated for the development of a greenfield alignment.

This new highway will undoubtedly enhance road connectivity within Haryana. Moreover, it will make travel more convenient to neighbouring states like Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, as well as to the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Beyond easing travel, the highway is expected to boost tourism, trade, and local commerce – ultimately generating better employment opportunities across the region.

5 Ways This New Highway Will Make Travelling Easier

1. Faster Hill Visits: This route will cut down travel time, especially if you are planning a vacation to hill destinations such as Shimla, Kasauli, or Solan.

2. Bypassing Busy Junctions: This highway will help you avoid busier junctions and crowded routes, saving both time and fuel.

3. Enhanced Business Travel: Logistics services, traders and transporters can expect quicker movement of goods and services. Business-related activities will be way smoother.

4. Safe Long Drives: If you love road trips, then this highway must be considered as it promises smoother surfaces and safer travel conditions for all vehicles.

5. Better Connectivity During Monsoon And Winter: Say goodbye to cancelling a trip due to bad weather conditions with this robust highway.