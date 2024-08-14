4 Get 10 Years In Jail For Trying To Run Over IAS Officer With JCB machine

The officer is currently posted as collector of Dantewada district. (Representational)

A special court here on Wednesday sentenced four persons to 10 years of imprisonment for trying to kill an IAS officer by crushing his car with a JCB machine in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a government lawyer said on Wednesday.

Special judge (SC/ST Act) Jitendra Kumar Jain also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicts Kanhaiya Patel, Haricharan Patel, Loknath Patel and Lal Sai Nishad, he said.

On April 12, 2019, trainee IAS officer Mayank Chaturvedi, then posted as assistant collector, deputy director (mining) SS Nag and three mining inspectors visited the Timarlaga mining belt in the Sarangarh area following inputs about illegal stone quarrying and dolomite mining.

At the site, the driver of a JCB machine ran the earthmover over Mayank Chaturvedi's car. While the IAS officer escaped narrowly, the mining mafia assaulted him.

Accused Kanhaiya Patel, Haricharan Patel, Loknath Patel and Lal Sai Nishad were charged under the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as per the case papers.

Besides convicting the four, the special court also ordered that a car, JCB machines and motorcycles used to commit the crime be confiscated.

Mayank Chaturvedi, a 2017-batch IAS officer, is currently posted as the collector of the Dantewada district in the state.

