4 Die By Suffocation While Cleaning Hotel Waste Chamber In Madhya Pradesh

Four persons died allegedly due to suffocation while cleaning a waste chamber at a private hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, police said on Sunday.

Two other persons who entered the chamber to rescue them also fell ill and were hospitalised following the incident late Saturday night. They have since been discharged, the police said.

A probe was underway to determine whether the workers entered the waste chamber to clean it or accidentally fell into it, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who hails from Ujjain, announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Saturday at Shri Ganga Hotel on the Ujjain-Dewas road, the officials said.

Four persons entered the chamber to clean it but got trapped inside. They apparently died of suffocation, Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma told reporters.

After pulling them out, police personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but they could not be revived. The four were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Sharma said.

Two other persons entered the chamber to rescue them and also fell ill. They were taken to the hospital and discharged after initial treatment, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Tamboli, Nitin Valmik, Manoj Meena and Wahid, the police added.

Ujjain District Magistrate Roshan Kumar Singh said the administration would investigate whether the workers entered the chamber to clean it or fell into it accidentally, and would take further action accordingly.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the incident is under investigation.

CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance for the kin of the four deceased.

"News of the tragic death of four people in an accident while cleaning a chamber at a private hotel in Ujjain is deeply painful. My condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased," he said in a post on X.

"I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and give their grieving families the strength to bear this profound loss," the CM added.



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