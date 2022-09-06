4 Dead, 8 Injured After Roof Of House Collapses In UP

Circle Officer Sarvanand said the roof collapsed due to heavy rain.

Four people were killed and eight injured as the roof of a house collapsed in Mutthi Ganj area in Prayagraj on Tuesday, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the district officials to provide free treatment to those injured. He also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the victims.

Those injured are being treated at the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and their condition is stable, he said.

