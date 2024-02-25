4 Arunachal MLAs Switch Ahead Of Polls, BJP Now Has 56/60 Assembly Seats

Four MLAs joined BJP in the presence of Arunachal PM Pema Khandu today

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has received a boost in its numerical strength in the Assembly, with four legislators joining the party. Two MLAs each from Congress and Nationalist People's Party have switched to the BJP. The BJP now has 56 members in the Assembly, the Congress has two and two legislators are Independents.

The switchovers come months ahead of the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, which will held alongside the Lok Sabha election.

Congress MLAs Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowandong and NPP legislators Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu at an event in state capital Itanagar. Assam minister and BJP's election in-charge for Arunachal, Ashok Singhal, was also present.

Mr Ering represents the West Pasighat Assembly segment, Wanglin Lowangdong is MLA from Borduria Bogapani. Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar are legislators from Roing and Basar seats, respectively.

With 56 out of 60 Assembly seats in its control, the BJP appears set to retain power in the Northeastern state. In the 2019 polls, the party had bagged 41 seats.