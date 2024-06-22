4 Arrested Over Torturing 27-Year-Old Tribal Woman In Telangana: Cops

The woman was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. (Representationaal)

Four persons were arrested for allegedly torturing a 27-year-old Chenchu tribal woman for a week in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana after she did not turn up for work in an agricultural land, police said on Saturday.

The woman was assaulted by the four accused, including her sister and brother-in-law in Molachintalapally village of Kollapur mandal. She was rescued after some villagers took up the matter with the police on Wednesday.

The woman was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was beaten up with sticks and tortured for not turning up for work in the agricultural land owned by one of the accused, a senior police official said.

The victim also had a dispute with her sister over a family issue, they said.

The accused allegedly inflicted burns on her private parts and thighs besides putting chilly powder in her eyes and body, police said.

Four accused persons were arrested on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

Based on the complaint, a case on charge of sexual assault, attempt to murder, relevant IPC sections and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, was registered, police said.

State Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Saturday called on the woman at the hospital and consoled her.

Rao said that the culprits would not be spared.

Announcing Rs two lakh financial assistance, the minister also assured that the government would take care of the education of her children.

