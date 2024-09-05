4 Army Personnel Killed In Road Accident In Sikkim

Police said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained (Representational)

Four Army personnel were killed in a road accident in Sikkim's Pakyong district on Thursday, police said.

The vehicle carrying Army's EMC personnel stationed at Binnaguri, West Bengal skidded off the road at Vertical Bhir along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and fell into a forest down below, they said.

There were four occupants in the vehicle all whom died on the spot, the police said.

The victims are Sepoy Pradip Patel from Madhya Pradesh, CFN W Peter resident of Imphal, Naik Gursev Singh resident of Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi resident of Tamil Nadu.

Police said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and investigation is on. The bodies of the victims were handed over to the Army, the police added.

