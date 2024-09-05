4 Army Personnel Killed After Vehicle Skids Off Road In Sikkim

All personnel belonged to the Enroute Mission Command unit. (Representational)

Four army personnel died after a vehicle they were travelling skidded off the road in Sikkim and fell in a gorge approximately 700 feet deep.

The personnel were commuting from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk along the Silk Route in Sikkim's Pakyong district.

The incident occurred near Dalopchand Dara along the Rhenock Rongli state highway in Sikkim.

All personnel belonged to the Enroute Mission Command unit from Binaguri in West Bengal.