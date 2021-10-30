4,200 Women Artisans, Weavers Join BJP In Poll-Bound UP

over 4,000 women artisans and weavers joined BJP in UP ahead of Assembly polls next year

More than 4,200 women artisans and weavers from 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday.

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has given health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to over 6.25 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Ms Irani said, motivating the women to join the party.

From the organisation to the government, the party is trying to empower every part of society, the minister said as she spoke about several welfare programmes of the state and the central government.

"Every woman is an embodiment of Goddess Durga herself. She can do any task. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, initiatives to empower women are being accorded the utmost importance," Khsipra Shukla, co-convenor of the Artisan and Weaver Cell of UP BJP said.

Smriti Irani also inaugurated the “Hello Kamal Shakti” mobile application to establish direct communication between women and organisations.

State Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Uday Bhan Singh and UP BJP's general secretary Ashwini Tyagi were also present.