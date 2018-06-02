38 Indians Stranded In Yemen Island After Cyclone, Navy On Rescue Mission The Navy has already deployed its ship INS Sunayna as part of the 'operation Nistar' to evacuate the Indians.

Share EMAIL PRINT The cyclone Mekunu badly hit various parts of Oman and Socotra island. New Delhi: Around 38 Indians are stranded in and around Socotra island in Yemen after a cyclone hit the area and the Indian Navy has launched an operation to rescue them.



The Navy has already deployed its ship INS Sunayna as part of the 'operation Nistar' to evacuate the Indians.



A Navy spokesperson said INS Sunayna, which was deployed in Western Arabian Sea, is now heading towards Socotra for the humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operation.



"#HADR @indiannavy launches #OpNistar 2 evacuate around 38 stranded Indian nationals in/around Socotra. INS Sunayna mission deployed in W Arabian Sea has been diverted to reach off Socotra tomorrow. Indian seafarers stranded view cyclone Mekunu which hit that area few days back," the spokesperson tweeted.



The cyclone Mekunu badly hit various parts of Oman and Socotra island.



