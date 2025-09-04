36-Year-Old Man Kills His 3 Children, Dies By Suicide in Telangana: Cops

A 36-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh allegedly killed his three children and later died by suicide in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

Some local residents on Wednesday informed police after noticing an unidentified man's body under Veldanda police station limits.

During a search operation, police found the bodies of his two daughters, aged eight and six, and his four-year-old son, all partially burnt and in decomposed condition from different places in Nagarkurnool district on Thursday.

The man had a quarrel with his wife allegedly over some family issues and left his native village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh with his three children on a bike on August 30 and came to Nagarkurnool.

He is suspected to have killed his three children and burnt the bodies by pouring petrol and later died by suicide by consuming pesticide, a police official said based on preliminary investigation. After a thorough investigation, the exact reasons will be known, he said.

Police after verifying the two-wheeler's number identified the deceased and contacted his family members in Prakasam district, who informed them that they had already lodged a missing complaint.

Police examined CCTV footage and found that the man had come to Nagarkurnool district on a bike with three children.

Police launched a search and found his elder daughter's body under Kalwakurthy police station limits while the bodies of his younger daughter and son were found under Uppununthala police station limits on Thursday, police added.

Further investigation is on.

