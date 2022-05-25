35-Year-Old TikTok Artist Shot Dead By Terrorists In Kashmir's Budgam

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district today. A 10-year-old, the woman's nephew, was also injured in the attack. The attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, police said.

"At around 7.55 pm, terrorists fired one lady Amreen Bhat at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead," Kashmir Zone Police said.

Amreen Bhat was a TikTok artist.

The nephew of the woman, Farhan Zubair, also got injured in the incident, police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to catch the attackers.

This is the second targeted attack in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists outside his home in Srinagar. His seven-year-old daughter, who reportedly rushed to save him, was injured in the attack.