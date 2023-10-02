35-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Gang-Raped By 4 In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The woman's medical examination reports were awaited, police said.

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four persons in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, police said on Monday.

The police received information on Sunday that an injured woman was found lying unconscious in an agricultural field, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vivek Sharma said.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed the woman to a community health centre in Shadora. After initial treatment there, she was referred to the district hospital in Ashok Nagar, he said.

The victim told the police that she was kidnapped and raped by four persons, three of whom she knew. The accused later dumped her at an agricultural field, the official said quoting the victim.

One of the accused in this gang-rape case is a witness in a murder case in which the victim's husband is the accused, he said.

The woman's medical examination reports were awaited, the official said.

The police have registered a case under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for gang-rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation. A search was on for the accused, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)