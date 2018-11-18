35 Trains Cancelled, Many Diverted As Farmers Protest In Punjab

The railways said in a statement the agitation started at 12:15 pm on Saturday and was still going on.

All India | | Updated: November 18, 2018 04:41 IST
Railways said 20 trains have been short terminated (File)

New Delhi: 

Seventy-one passenger trains were cancelled and diverted due to the protests in Punjab near Dasua where farmers blocked rail tracks to protest non-payment of sugarcane dues by the state government, the Railway Ministry said Saturday.

"Nearly 250 protesters, all of a sudden, gathered at level crossing A- 82 between Dasua and Khuda Kurala stations and squatted on tracks, thereby blocking both up and down rail traffic," Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

"Consequently, nearly 35 trains had to be cancelled, 16 diverted via Amritsar and 20 trains short terminated," Mr Kumar said. 

