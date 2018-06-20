34 Traffic Policemen In UP Fined For Breaking Traffic Rules The cops were fined for chewing tobacco on duty, not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and putting dark tints on their car windows.

Share EMAIL PRINT A special drive was launched to penalise traffic cops not following rules. (Representational) Rampur: From chewing tobacco on duty to driving cars with tinted windows, a total of 34 traffic cops were fined for violating traffic rules in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, a senior police officer said today.



According to the Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Vipin Tada, a special drive was launched three days ago to penalise traffic cops not following rules.



Till Wednesday evening, 34 cops have been fined for breaking traffic rules, said Mr Tada who often disguises himself as a student and rides a bicycle around the city to hunt for violators in police uniform.



The cops were fined for chewing tobacco on duty, not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and putting dark tints on their car windows, he said.



Police personnel should set an example for the people by following all traffic rules, Mr Tada said.



Citing police reports, the officer said between January and May 5, 215 accidents took place due to traffic laws violation in which 110 people died.



In the last four years, 1,871 accidents took place in which 966 people died, he said.



