32-Year-Old Telangana Man Gets Death Penalty For Murdering Wife, 2 Children

A court in Vikarabad district on Thursday awarded a death sentence to a 32-year-old man for brutally murdering his wife and two children in August 2019.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge found the accused guilty and sentenced him to capital punishment, and fined Rs 10,000.

According to the prosecution, the accused, a private employee, suspected the fidelity of his 25-year-old wife, who worked as a private school teacher. The couple quaralled over the issue.

On the night of August 4, 2019, he initially killed his wife with a rod. He later murdered his two children--an eight-year-old boy (stepson of the accused) with a rod and a five-year-old daughter by strangulation, a release from Vikarabad District Police said.

In the early hours of August 5, 2019, the accused went to Vikarabad Police Station and confessed to the crime, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)