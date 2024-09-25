31% Of Urban Indians Now Use Quick Commerce For Grocery: Survey

42 per cent of shoppers use quick commerce for ready-to-eat meals.

Quick commerce has emerged as a pivotal growth driver in grocery shopping as 31 per cent of online shoppers now rely on instant delivery platforms and 39 per cent for their top-up purchases, according to a report from NielsenIQ (NIQ).

The report is based on a survey base of 4,500 consumers in major Indian cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Coimbatore, Patna and Bhubaneswar.

It examined the shopping habits of people aged 18-65 who buy groceries at hypermarkets, supermarkets, TT stores, and online stores.

45 per cent for salty snacks, according to the latest Shopper Trends Report by the data analytics firm.

It also indicates the rise of multichannel shopping behaviour, where buyers are engaging in both modern trade and online platforms, and shopping frequency has increased across channels.

"As shoppers increasingly embrace multichannel shopping, 20 per cent of offline shoppers also turn to online stores for their grocery needs. This behaviour is particularly evident in metropolitan areas, where online platforms are used more for main shopping," it said.

The retail landscape in the FMCG sector is reshaping as shoppers increasingly embrace multichannel shopping.

Now, 20 per cent of offline shoppers also turn to online shopping stores for their grocery needs.

"This behaviour is particularly evident in metropolitan areas, where online platforms are used more for main shopping. Non-metro shoppers are leaning towards using online stores for top-ups.

"The report indicates a noticeable increase in quick commerce visits, especially for urgent, immediate needs," it said.

