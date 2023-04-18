31 From Karnataka Stuck In Sudan As Violence Kills Nearly 200

An Indian national working in Sudan died of a bullet injury on Sunday.

At least 31 tribal people from Karnataka are stuck in Sudan after intense fighting between the country's army and paramilitaries left nearly 200 dead and 1,800 wounded.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said they have informed the External Affairs Ministry and are following up with the Indian Embassy in Sudan to speed up the rescue process.

"We have got a message that a group of 31 persons hailing from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan. We have informed MEA of this. We have asked the group to follow the instructions of the Indian embassy in Sudan. As of now stranded should be stay wherever they are and not to venture out. MEA is seized of the matter and is working on it," Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, KSDMA, said.

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry to intervene and rescue those stranded.

"It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return," Mr Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter.

"Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. @BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis," Mr Siddaramaiah added.

An Indian national working in Sudan died of a bullet injury on Sunday. Soon after the outbreak of violence in Sudan, the Indian embassy on Monday issued a fresh advisory urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm.

On Saturday, Sudan woke up to explosions and gunfire after the culmination of a weeks-long power struggle between two generals who seized power in the country following a military coup in 2021. The two generals - Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who is the chief of Sudan's army and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - are former allies.

The two joined forces and worked together to topple former Sudan President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and were instrumental in the 2021 military coup.

However, negotiations to integrate RSF into Sudan's military as part of plans to restore civilian rule in the country turned hostile when questions arose on who would command whom in the new regime.