305 Lucknow Cops Charged In A Day For Traffic Violations

Policemen should lead by example, we decided to conduct the drive at Police Lines: Senior Cop (File)

In what could be a major embarrassment for the Lucknow Police, as many as 305 policemen, including 155 traffic personnel, were booked for traffic violations in a day-long campaign in Lucknow on Friday.

Most of these men and women in uniform were of constable and sub-inspector rank, and all were prosecuted for riding two-wheelers without helmets.

The day-long drive that began in the morning and continued till late evening also penalised another 3,117 motorists and bikers for various traffic violations.

Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said: "Policemen should lead by example. Hence, we decided to conduct the drive also at Police Lines, where many were caught without helmets. We are going to make sure that cops do not get away simply because they are cops."

Naithani added that this would be a sustained drive and not just a one-day affair.

A total of Rs 1.38 lakh was collected as fine on the first day.

"During the first few days, we will focus on people riding two-wheelers without helmets. Next, motorists without seat belts will be brought to book," said ASP (traffic) Purnendu Singh.

He said that 574 vehicles had been identified for being repeat offenders, having violated traffic rules four times or more.

"We have initiated the process to suspend registration of such vehicles," the ASP said.

Singh added that they had identified certain areas in the city where commuters would not be allowed to enter without a helmet. Multi-level parking lots will also not allow entry of bikers without helmets.