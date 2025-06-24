Video: Cop, Driving On Wrong Side, Slaps Colonel In Front Of Wife, Daughter In Lucknow

On a busy road in Lucknow, a man was seen driving his car on the wrong side. He then gets out of his car and slaps a man in a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The aggressor, it turns out, is a police officer, and the man he assaulted is an army colonel. Now, the cop is missing, and the CCTV video of the assault is viral.

Colonel Anand Prakash Suman filed a case against the inspector on Saturday, the day the incident happened. In his complaint, the Colonel alleged that he was assaulted in front of his wife and daughter. He said that the inspector thrashed him when he questioned him for driving his car on the wrong side. Anand Prakash Suman is posted as Colonel in the NCC Directorate in Patna.

He also alleged that the man drove over his left foot.

"He started abusing me, and as soon as I rolled down the car window, he slapped me," read the complaint.

He also alleged that when he got out of his car to stop him, "he tried to crush me between his car and my car". "He then ran over my left leg and fled the scene," claimed the army officer.

The accused has been identified as inspector Vinay Kumar Saroj.

The police have said the accused is missing and his mobile phone is switched off.

"A case has been registered on the basis of the Colonel's complaint. An action is being taken on the basis of the investigation of CCTV footage. Whoever is found guilty will be severely punished," said Deputy Commissioner of Police South, Lucknow, Nipun Aggarwal.