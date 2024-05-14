Road Rage Leads To Stone Throwing, Firing In Lucknow

Having picked up his five-year-old brother from school, the two were returning home. Their scooter grazed a car and it quickly spiralled into a free-for-all.

The car owner, Harsh Upadhyay, and his friends beat up the two brothers and then followed them all the way to their home in Ishwari Khera area in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Once there, they called some 40-50 people. Soon, stones were being thrown by both sides, showed a video. A man, dressed in a safari suit, was seen firing a gun. Witnesses say four rounds were fired. Two cars were damaged in the resulting violence and the injured were rushed to a hospital, said police.

The cops say no official complaint has been filed in the matter as yet

The man who fired the gun has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway, police added.

There is peace in the area and the situation, said police, is under control.

The cops say no official complaint has been filed in the matter as yet.