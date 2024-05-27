In Lucknow Road Rage On Camera, Man Grabs Collar, Hits With Pistol

The accused assaulted the man by hitting him with the gun at least three times.

Holding a pistol in one hand, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow threatened another in an incident of road rage. The road rage resulted from a dispute over a car collision on the Web Mall area road in Lucknow.

The man, Vinod Mishra, grabbed the other driver, Ranjeet's, t-shirt, pointed a pistol toward him and hit the gun's barrel in the man's abdomen. He pushed him toward a car and hit the gun's butt on his shoulder as the victim tried to shield himself with his hands.

"Ranjeet was going toward Bhutnath in his white WagonR when his car hit Mishra's black Tata Safari, this led to an argument between them and the accused took out his gun," Additional Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumawat, said.

Mishra assaulted the man by hitting him with the gun at least three times. The victim apologized to the man, but the accused continued to threaten him.

The incident was shot on camera by a passerby in a vehicle and went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Bansmandi on the Faizabad Road in Lucknow. The police noted the incident and arrested the accused, Vinod Mishra, after the victim, Ranjeet, filed a complaint.

The police have also seized the licensed pistol of Mishra and the matter is under investigation. The cops said further legal action would be taken in the incident.