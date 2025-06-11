Girl Tells Constable's Wife He's Harassing Her, They Throw Her Off Roof In Lucknow

Angered that the minor he had allegedly been trying to molest for months had complained to his wife, a police constable in Lucknow thrashed the girl and threw her off the roof of the building. Far from helping, the wife - also a constable - from whom the girl had hoped for empathy, helped her husband in the assault.

The 16-year-old girl, who suffered spinal injuries and a leg fracture, has been hospitalised and a case has been registered against the constable couple. The father of the teenager was also allegedly assaulted and is undergoing treatment.

Officials said the girl stays in the Lalpur area of Lucknow with her family and the constable couple live opposite them in the same building. The two households share a toilet and the constable, who works with the emergency Dial 112 department, would harass the girl and try to molest her whenever he caught her alone outside. The harassment had allegedly been going on for over two months.

"The constable had been leering at me for a long time. He blocked my way many times, held my hand and said filthy things," the survivor said.

She added that, on Monday, she got fed up with the constant harassment and decided to tell the man's wife, a constable with a nearby police station.

The wife confronted the man and they quarrelled, but then came out some time later. The wife demanded proof from the teenager, who was sitting in a common area on the roof of the two-storey building.

The survivor said the couple then assaulted her and threw her off the roof.

The girl suffered spinal injuries and a bone in her leg was fractured.

The police complaint said that when her family saw her lying on the ground, her father went up to the roof to confront the couple. At this point, the woman constable's brother, who also lives with the couple, came out and the three of them assaulted the man as well.

Both the survivor and the father have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the couple and the woman's brother at the BBD police station on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)