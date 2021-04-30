300 Oxygen Concentrators From Hong Kong Reach India

300 oxygen concentrators & other medical equipment land in Delhi from Hong Kong.

As the nation is battling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a consignment of 300 oxygen concentrators along with other medical equipment from Hong Kong reached India on Thursday night.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and said these supplies are further bolstering all ongoing efforts which are already in place.

"Strategic global cooperation at work. 300 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment land in Delhi from Hong Kong on an IndiGo Airlines flight. These supplies are further bolstering all ongoing efforts which are already in place. Together We Can," Puri tweeted.

Strategic global cooperation at work.

300 oxygen concentrators & other medical equipment land in Delhi from Hong Kong on a @IndiGo6E flight.

These supplies are further bolstering all ongoing efforts which are already in place.

Together We Can.@MEAIndia@MoCA_GoI@DelhiAirportpic.twitter.com/6CPfKO7CAK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 29, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, another consignment of 120 oxygen concentrators from the United Kingdom reached India. Prior to that, two Russian flights with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines also landed in India to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 surge.

Meanwhile, India once again recorded the highest single-day surge of COVID-19 infections, registering 3,79,257 new cases along with 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 has gone up to 1,83,76,524, while as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from the disease till now.