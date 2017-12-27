30 Trains Delayed, 6 Cancelled Due To Low Visibility In Delhi

With heavy fog engulfing Delhi, train services have taken a major hit. Nearly 30 trains have been delayed, six have been rescheduled and 18 cancelled due to heavy fog and other operational reasons. Minimum temperature in the capital has dropped down to 9 degrees.Low visibility in the national capital region has affected the train schedule over the past week. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, dense fog in several parts of Northern India, particularly Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, is likely to reduce visibility in the coming days, and as a result affect travel by train, road and air.Earlier this week, 10 trains were cancelled while 30 were delayed due to dense fog and low visibility. According to the weather department's forecast, the air quality index in Delhi will likely worsen in the coming days as a result of slowing wind speed, which until now pushed out pollutants from the city.As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index on Tuesday was recorded at "very poor". Authorities in Delhi have been struggling to improve the air quality, with the index dropping down to "severe" or even "emergency" levels.In November, the Delhi government shut down schools and announced measures aimed at curbing air pollution, including halting construction work in Delhi and adjoining areas.Besides train services, road and air travel have also been hit by low visibility.