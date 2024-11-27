30 Detained After Lawyer Killed In Bangladesh Clashes Over Hindu Priest's Arrest

Bangladesh stepped up security in Chittagong where the lawyer was killed during clashes.

At least 30 suspects were detained in Bangladesh's Chattogram city for their alleged involvement in the killing of a lawyer and attacking security personnel over the arrest of a prominent Hindu community leader, police said on Wednesday.

Assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam, who was in his early 30s, was killed on Tuesday during clashes between security personnel and followers of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote.

The violence erupted after Chinmoy Das was denied bail and sent to jail by the Chattogram's Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate court in a sedition case.

Police said Islam was critically wounded in the clashes and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

According to a police spokesman, 30 people were detained in the port city of Chattogram for their alleged involvement in Islam's killing and attacking law enforcement agency personnel.

"We are examining their role in the killing of Advocate Saiful Islam and attacking personnel of the law enforcement agencies yesterday (Tuesday) during and following the production of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in the court," he said.

The spokesperson said the detained individuals would be arrested for trial after initial investigations and more suspects could be arrested if their involvement was found.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police's additional commissioner Kazi Mohammad Tarek Aziz said the suspects were detained in joint raids overnight by army and paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops and police.

Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday condemned the murder of the lawyer, urging people to keep calm and stay away from participating in any untoward activities.

He directed the authorities to conduct an investigation into the killing and take appropriate legal measures, according to a statement issued by his press wing.

Yunus also ordered the law enforcement agencies to step up security in the port city, including in all the vulnerable neighbourhoods.

"The interim government is committed to ensuring and upholding communal harmony in Bangladesh at any cost," he said.

Chinmoy Das was arrested from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday as he was about to fly to Chattogram to join a rally.

After the court denied him bail and ordered his imprisonment on Tuesday, Chinmoy Das' followers started to protest, disrupting the movement of the prison van carrying him. Police and eyewitnesses said at least 37 people, including 10 policemen, were wounded after police and BGB troops used batons and sound grenades to disperse the demonstrators who clashed with the security personnel.

Chinmoy Das was also a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which recently expelled him. ISKCON Bangladesh on Tuesday condemned his arrest.

A case was filed against Chinmoy Das and 18 others on October 30 at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station leader on the complaint of a leader of former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which accused them of disrespecting the national flag in the city's Laldighi Maidan during a rally of the Hindu community on Oct 25.

Chinmoy Das' lawyers said they would file a case in a higher court, challenging the Chattogram court's order.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has also protested Chinmoy Das' arrest and demanded his immediate release.

Meanwhile, Nahid Islam, an adviser of the interim government, in a Facebook post late Tuesday night said, "The terrorists who killed Advocate Saiful Islam in Chattogram will certainly face strict punishment." Nahid Islam, who is also a leader of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime on August 5, said the way "a lawyer was hacked to death by Chinmoy Krishna's supporters is unprecedented".

"The interim government has sincerely considered the demands of the minority community from the beginning. But Chinmoy Krishna Das was trying to create communal division by making false and provocative statements in various meetings... but the Bangladesh government will ensure maximum punishment through legal process for the Hinduvta terrorists," he wrote.

Nahid Islam also criticised the "Indian media" over its reporting of incidents relating to Chinmoy Das' arrest.

Chinmoy Das' arrest has also ignited a diplomatic row between India and Bangladesh.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement on Tuesday noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Das and urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said.

There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft, vandalism and desecration of deities and temples in Bangladesh. "It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement said.

In response, Dhaka said the MEA statement was contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbouring countries on a matter concerning the internal affairs of Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the MEA statement did not "reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and efforts of the government and the people in this regard".

It said "with utter dismay and a deep sense of hurt" Dhaka noted that the issue of Chinmoy Das was "misconstrued by certain quarters" since he was arrested on "specific charges".

The interim government's home affairs adviser retired Lieutenant General Mohammad Jahangir Alam said he suspect that the unrest over Chinmoy Das' arrest was instigated by parties at home and abroad.

"There could be instigations from both home and abroad. Some parties have been banned. They could also be involved in the instigation," he told reporters on the sidelines of a police function in northeastern Sylhet on Wednesday.

The interim government last month banned Bangladesh Chhatra League - the student wing of Hasina's Awami League party - under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

