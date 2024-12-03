No Lawyer For Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das In Bangladesh, Next Bail Hearing After A Month

The bail hearing of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the Hindu priest arrested and accused of sedition in Bangladesh, has been pushed to next month after no lawyer appeared in court for the hearing on Tuesday. Earlier, ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) claimed that a Bangladeshi lawyer defending the Hindu monk was "brutally attacked at his home by Islamists" and is in the Intensive Care Unit.

On Tuesday, lawyers denied appearing for him during the bail hearing, following which the Chattogram court, adjourned the proceedings. The court fixed the next date of hearing on January 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote has alleged that approximately 70 Hindu lawyers were "falsely sued in a case to prevent their participation" in a bail hearing for their spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, according to a report by Bangladeshi daily The Business Standard.

As per the report, the minority coalition, with which the arrested Hindu monk was associated, in a statement on Sunday night claimed that the lawyers were being sued in a case filed under the Explosives Act with Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram, to "sabotage their ability to advocate for Chinmoy Das".

The coalition reportedly also accused "members of a political group" of assaulting lawyers defending the Hindu monk.

On Monday, Radharaman Das, the spokesperson for ISKCON Kolkata, said in a post on X, "Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life".

Many lawyers in Bangladesh, however, have denied any such event.

Last month too, there were claims on social media and a few news outlets that a lawyer defending Chinmoy Krishna Das was killed. But investigations revealed that the murdered lawyer, Saiful Islam, was an assistant public prosecutor and he was not defending Chinmoy Das.