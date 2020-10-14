30 Rain-Related Deaths In Telangana, Including 15 In Hyderabad

Thirty people have died after heavy rains wrought havoc across Telangana today - leaving roads looking like rivers, cars completely submerged and carried along by strong currents, and buildings flooded.

As many as 19 deaths were reported from Hyderabad alone - among those was a two-month-old baby - with water-logging in the city's low-lying areas. Nine others died after a compound wall collapsed and fell on 10 houses during heavy overnight rain.

In horrifying visuals from the capital city's Barkas neighbourhood a man was seen being swept away by the floods. Two people, who managed to find shelter on a nearby elevated path, could be seen watching helplessly as the man was dragged away by the current.

It is not known if the man was rescued safely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, Jaganmohan Reddy, whose state was similarly affected yesterday, assuring them of all possible support from the central government.